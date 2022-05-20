Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend Daily Trust - Seplat Energy Plc has appointed Basil Omiyi as the company’s new independent non-executive chairman. He takes over from the founding chairman, Mr Bryant Orjiako, who stepped down after the 9th Annual general Meeting of the company held on Wednesday.



