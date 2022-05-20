Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Students beg Gov. Sanwo-Olu to increase bursary awards
Pulse Nigeria
- Students in Nigerian university
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Students beg Sanwo-Olu to increase bursary awards
News Diary Online:
Students beg Gov. Sanwo-Olu to increase bursary awards
The Street Journal:
Students Beg Sanwo-Olu To Increase Bursary Awards
Prompt News:
Students beg Gov. Sanwo-Olu to increase bursary awards
News Breakers:
Students beg Sanwo-Olu to increase bursary awards
More Picks
1
Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
2
Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend -
Daily Trust,
9 hours ago
3
Okada ban: Lagos Government says June 1 deadline won’t stop enforcement -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
4
Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Monalisa remix? Nigerians react as Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in lyrics -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements -
Daily Trust,
16 hours ago
7
Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React -
Naija News,
6 hours ago
8
Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
9
Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
N80bn ‘fraud’: EFCC gets order to detain Accountant-General for more days -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...