Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary today.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Mark Zuckerberg, Wife, Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary Tech founder, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary. The Punch:
Photostory: Mark Zuckerberg, Wife, Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary Tech founder, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary.
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan mark 10th wedding anniversary Legit:
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan mark 10th wedding anniversary
Mark Zuckerburg, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary The Nation:
Mark Zuckerburg, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary News Breakers:
Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary
Mark Zuckerberg, Tech Found, Wife Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary Fresh Reporters:
Mark Zuckerberg, Tech Found, Wife Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary
Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
2 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 20 hours ago
4 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Russia stops gas supplies to Finland days after halting electricity supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 I was lured into commercial s3x work in Libya by businesswoman, witness tells court - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
9 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 Pay Us Before July 16 Governorship Election – Osun State Pensioners Tell Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info