Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“Only you get two oga” – Fans react as Israel DMW is ‘caught’ praising Wizkid
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Israel DMW, the aide to legendary singer Davido, has been caught by fans commenting on Wizkid’s photo as he hailed the singer.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
“Only You Get Two Oga” – Fans React As Israel DMW Is ‘Caught’ Praising Wizkid
News Breakers:
“Only You Get Two Oga” – Fans React As Israel DMW Is ‘Caught’ Praising Wizkid
Naija News:
Fans React As Davido’s Aide, Israel Is ‘Caught’ Eulogisng Wizkid
Gist Reel:
"Only you get two oga" – Netizens react as Israel DMW is 'caught' hailing Wizkid
Tori News:
Fans React As Davido’s Aide, Israel Is 'Caught' Praising Wizkid
