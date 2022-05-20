Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are dying, pay our entitlements – Pensioners tell Gov Oyetola
News photo Daily Post  - Pensioners in Osun State have accused the state government of non-commitment to their welfare. This was asserted by Ronke Aderibigbe, the Coordinator of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Women’s Wing in Osun State during a prayer gathering on Thursday. The ...

7 hours ago
