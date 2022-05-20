Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I am contesting to represent Lagos West in the Senate ― Obanikoro
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Obanikoro, has stated that he is running to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in order to secure a bargaining chip for Lagos State

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos West Senate: Obanikoro Assures Of Quality Representation Leadership:
Lagos West Senate: Obanikoro Assures Of Quality Representation
Why I’m contesting for Lagos West Senatorial seat -Obanikoro Premium Times:
Why I’m contesting for Lagos West Senatorial seat -Obanikoro
Obanikoro: Why I’m Contesting To Represent Lagos West In Senate Independent:
Obanikoro: Why I’m Contesting To Represent Lagos West In Senate
Why I’m contesting for Lagos West Senatorial seat - Obanikoro — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Why I’m contesting for Lagos West Senatorial seat - Obanikoro — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘I will relocate to Sambisa forest, if elected president’ – Al-Mustapha - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
3 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
5 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 23 hours ago
6 Russia stops gas supplies to Finland days after halting electricity supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
9 2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info