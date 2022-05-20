Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Eva Alordiah has said she's "off the market".

 

The rapper/author made this known after a follower asked to take her on a date.

 

""My woman crush eve

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Off The Market – Rapper, Eva Alordiah Tells Man Who Asked Her Out On A Date Naija Loaded:
I’m Off The Market – Rapper, Eva Alordiah Tells Man Who Asked Her Out On A Date
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date Yaba Left Online:
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date The Dabigal Blog:
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date Naija Parrot:
“I’m off the market” – Rapper, Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date
I Tori News:
I'm Off The Market - Rapper, Eva Alordiah Tells Man Who Asked Her Out On A Date


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
2 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
3 Kidnappers release Kano village head, abduct varsity professor delivering ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 2023: I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant, not a northern aspirant – Lawan - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Monalisa remix? Nigerians react as Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in lyrics - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 I knew it: Fans excited as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome baby boy - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
9 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
10 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info