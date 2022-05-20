Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India 2022: Flamingos Close To Qualifying After Victory Over Ethiopia In Addis Ababa
Channels Television  - Nigeria’s junior women’s team, the Flamingos are in a good position to qualify for the U-17 world cup finals taking place in India this year after beating Ethiopia by a lone goal in Addis Ababa.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

