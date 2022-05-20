Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: I'm qualified, I eat 'garri' daily, Amaechi tells Niger delegates
News photo The Punch  - Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he is more experienced than any presidential aspirant in Nigeria, especially because he came from a very low ...

15 hours ago
