Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Persecution, killings don’t intimidate us – Christians in North
Daily Post  - The Hausa Christians Foundation (HACFO) said they would not bow to persecution and killings of faithful in Nigeria’s North. The reaction followed recent events including the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel. The Shehu Shagari College of Education ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Your Persecution, Killings Don’t Intimidate Us – Christians In North Voice Out Naija Loaded:
Your Persecution, Killings Don’t Intimidate Us – Christians In North Voice Out
Persecution, killings don’t intimidate us – Christians in North Nigerian Eye:
Persecution, killings don’t intimidate us – Christians in North
Persecution, Killings Don’t Intimidate Us – Christians In North Fresh Reporters:
Persecution, Killings Don’t Intimidate Us – Christians In North
Hausa Christians defy persecution, killing in north, proclaim faith National Daily:
Hausa Christians defy persecution, killing in north, proclaim faith


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay – Woman (Prod. by P.Priime) - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
2 Seplat: Omiyi takes over from Orjiako as shareholders approve $0.10/share dividend - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
3 Gospel artiste, Don Moen, and wife celebrate 49th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Monalisa remix? Nigerians react as Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in lyrics - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 El-Rufai confirms Ansaru’s presence, to relocate 3 suspicious settlements - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
6 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 8 hours ago
7 Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
8 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Laycon x Toby Shang – 2000 - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info