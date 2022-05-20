Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

South, Middle Belt leaders to APC, PDP delegates: Vote only Southern presidential aspirants at conventions
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF) has condemned the schemes by the two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

