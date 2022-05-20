Abuja High Court Adjourns Suit By Northern Groups Seeking Referendum For Biafra To October

The Federal High Court 5 in Abuja on Friday fixed October 20 for hearing in the suit filed by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), seeking an order directing for a referendum to finally decide the fate of the troubled Nigerian union.



