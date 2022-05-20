Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One Iwuala Nnamdi took to Facebook on Friday to mourn a friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at the hospitals where he was rushed to for medical treatment.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals Yaba Left Online:
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals The Dabigal Blog:
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals
Let Nigeria Not Happen To You – Man Writes As Friend Dies Due To No Oxygen, Ventilator News Break:
Let Nigeria Not Happen To You – Man Writes As Friend Dies Due To No Oxygen, Ventilator
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals Naija Parrot:
“May Nigeria not happen to you” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals
May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, Gist Punch:
May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen,
“May you not be sick in Nigeria” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to shortage of bed, lack of oxygen and ventilator at Nigerian hospitals Gist Reel:
“May you not be sick in Nigeria” – Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to shortage of bed, lack of oxygen and ventilator at Nigerian hospitals
An only son dies due to the lack of bed-space and ventilator at the two hospitals he was rushed to Instablog 9ja:
An only son dies due to the lack of bed-space and ventilator at the two hospitals he was rushed to


   More Picks
1 2023: I have roadmap to transform Nigeria – Fayemi - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 I was lured into commercial s3x work in Libya by businesswoman, witness tells court - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest - Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Fans congratulate Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry as they welcome their 2nd daughter - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
9 2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info