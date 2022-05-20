Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island
News Breakers
- A Lagos High Court on Friday, May 20, 2022, sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child
The Punch:
Court sentences Dane to death for killing wife, daughter
Vanguard News:
Court sentences Dane to death by hanging for killing his wife, daughter
Yaba Left Online:
Danish husband of Nigerian singer, Zainab, sentenced to death by hanging for killing her and their daughter
The Eagle Online:
Dane sentenced to death always abused murdered wife – Judge
Gist Punch:
Danish husband of Nigerian singer Zainab gets death sentence for killing her and their child
Mighty Cee Blog:
Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentence To Death For Killing Her And Their Child
More Picks
1
Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
18 hours ago
2
"May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
4
Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
5
Russia stops gas supplies to Finland days after halting electricity supply -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
7
Buhari Appoints Semiu Adeyemi As New Nigerian Statistician-General -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
9
2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
10
Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island -
News Breakers,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...