Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen wins Serie A Young Player Of The Season Award
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been named the best under 23 player in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

 

The 23-year-old, who was impressive this season, scored 14 goals f

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner composer Vangelis dies aged 79 - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
2 PDP Primary: Stakeholders urge NWC to respect will of Anambra people - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 Presidential primaries: Uncertainty over APC, PDP delegates’ lists as Buhari delays Electoral Act - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 CKay and Silly Walks Deliver New Single 'Maria' - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
5 Gunmen kidnapped Keffi Council Boss, kill police officer – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 10 mins ago
6 CBN to phase out N5, N10, N20 currency notes – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 10 mins ago
7 Bandits kill 360 in Kaduna, rape women, minors -Commissioner – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 10 mins ago
8 NESG berates Nigeria’s high rate of joblessness, poverty – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun, 10 mins ago
9 China Urges US To Stop Playing Up Taiwan-Related Issues At World Health Assembly - Independent, 10 mins ago
10 Canada Bans Luxury Goods Trade With Russia - Independent, 10 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info