Lagos airport runway corpse’s identity unknown, FAAN begins probe
News photo The Punch  - Over 24 hours after a corpse was found on the international runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is yet to unravel the identity of the dead.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

