PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players
News photo Daily Post  - Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has told his players that Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe will not be joining the club this summer.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
2 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
3 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
4 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
7 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 8 hours ago
8 Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen wins Serie A Young Player Of The Season Award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 11 hours ago
