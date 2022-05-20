Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Etebo, Dennis Out Of Chelsea Vs Watford Over Injuries
Complete Sports  - The Nigerian duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis will not take part in Watford's final Premier League match of the 202122 season against Chelsea due to injuries.
Several players could return to Roy Hodgson’s squad as Watford face Chelsea ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Watford won’t sign Etebo permanently The Punch:
Watford won’t sign Etebo permanently
EPL: Dennis, Etebo to miss Watford trip to Chelsea Daily Post:
EPL: Dennis, Etebo to miss Watford trip to Chelsea
EPL: Dennis, Etebo to miss Watford trip to Chelsea Nigerian Eye:
EPL: Dennis, Etebo to miss Watford trip to Chelsea
Watford vs Chelsea: Super Eagles stars Etebo and Dennis ruled out of Premier League clash Kemi Filani Blog:
Watford vs Chelsea: Super Eagles stars Etebo and Dennis ruled out of Premier League clash


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘I will relocate to Sambisa forest, if elected president’ – Al-Mustapha - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
4 Ini Dima-Okojie Breaks Down In Tears As She Weds Her Lover, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Others React - Naija News, 22 hours ago
5 Russia stops gas supplies to Finland days after halting electricity supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 "I'm off the market" Eva Alordiah tells admirer who asked to take her on a date - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 Davido issues stern warning to Isreal DMW after he hailed Wizkid (Screenshot) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
10 Pay Us Before July 16 Governorship Election – Osun State Pensioners Tell Governor Oyetola - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info