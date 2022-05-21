Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Can we be build another Lagos in Ibadan? Alerzo says yes, we can!
The Guardian  - At this moment in time, long, hot traffic jams are becoming a thing in Ibadan. The folks who live in that city are half-proud of this congestion because it sorts of presents them with a shared experience with the too-cool-for-school Lagosians.

PHOTOS: Two killed, others rescued in another Lagos building collapse. The Nation:
Three people rescued from Lagos collapsed building Ripples Nigeria:
Again, building collapses in Lagos, kills one Within Nigeria:
1 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
2 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
3 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
4 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
7 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 8 hours ago
8 Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen wins Serie A Young Player Of The Season Award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 11 hours ago
