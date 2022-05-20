Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija Angel Smith opens up on why she dropped out of university after two weeks
Correct Kid  - Former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Angel Smith has spoken up about her brief stint at the University of Lagos. The BBNaija star revealed that she was only at the institution for two weeks before leaving due to a sxxual assault encounter.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

