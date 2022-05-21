Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea
News photo The Guardian  - US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic....

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 15 hours ago
3 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
4 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
9 Buhari returns from UAE amid uncertainty over amended Electoral Act - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To New UAE President, Seeks Stronger Ties - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
