₦80bn Fraud: More Heads To Roll As EFCC Closes In On AGF’s Accomplices
A few days after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Mr. Ahmed Idris the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), in Read more
9News Nigeria

22 hours ago
   More Picks
1 No Plan To Replace Naira With Digital Currency, Says CBN - Society Gazette Nigeria, 17 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Unknown assailants abduct man, shoot only son in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
6 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
7 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
8 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
