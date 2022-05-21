Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Youth group urges Kumuyi to come to South East for planned crusade
Nigerian Tribune  - The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has called on the

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kumuyi reportedly cancels South-East retreat after IPOB warning Ripples Nigeria:
Kumuyi reportedly cancels South-East retreat after IPOB warning
Kumuyi cancels planned south east crusade after IPOB The Street Journal:
Kumuyi cancels planned south east crusade after IPOB's warning about unknown gunmen
Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning Pulse Nigeria:
Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning
Kumuyi cancels South East crusade after IPOB’s warning The Eagle Online:
Kumuyi cancels South East crusade after IPOB’s warning
Kumuyi cancels Aba Crusade over IPOB threat Politics Nigeria:
Kumuyi cancels Aba Crusade over IPOB threat


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Abducted Kano university lecturer regains freedom - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
9 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Landmark Air Quality Declaration To Improve Climate, Health - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info