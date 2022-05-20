Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi
The Nation  - Barely two weeks after Deborah Samuel was killed in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW), some youths in Katangan Wargi, headquarters of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State have launched a manhunt for another Christian

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

