Man City’s Foden voted Premier League Young Player of the season
The Guardian  - Manchester City forward Phil Foden was named the Premier League's Young Player of the season for the second consecutive year on Saturday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
2 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
4 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
7 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 9 hours ago
10 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 5 hours ago
