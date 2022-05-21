Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine-Russia crisis: AfDB approves $1.5 bn facility to support Africa’s food system
News photo Vanguard News  - The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s Board has approved a US$ 1.5 billion facility to support African countries deal with the impact of the Russian-Ukraine

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AfDB board approves $1.5 billion facility to avert food crisis in Africa Premium Times:
AfDB board approves $1.5 billion facility to avert food crisis in Africa
Ukraine-Russia crisis: AfDB approves $1.5 bn facility to support Africa’s food system — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Ukraine-Russia crisis: AfDB approves $1.5 bn facility to support Africa’s food system — NEWSVERGE
AfDB Board Okays $1.5bn to Avert Food Crisis in Africa | Business Post Business Post Nigeria:
AfDB Board Okays $1.5bn to Avert Food Crisis in Africa | Business Post
African Development Bank Board approves $1.5 billion facility to avert food crisis The News Chronicle:
African Development Bank Board approves $1.5 billion facility to avert food crisis


   More Picks
1 Root for me instead of Bello, others – Amaechi tells Kogi APC delegates - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
2 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
4 "May Nigeria not happen to you"- Man mourns friend who allegedly died due to lack of oxygen, ventilator and shortage of bed at hospitals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 Danish Husband Of Nigerian Singer Zainab Sentenced To Death For Killing Her And Their Child In Banana Island - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
7 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 9 hours ago
10 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info