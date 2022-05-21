Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kunle Afolayan's film school graduates first set of trainees
News photo Vanguard News  - The newly established Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film and Television Academy is set to graduate its first set of trainees and certified affiliates of the prestigious School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) at the University of Southern California (USC).

15 hours ago
