Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BoI grows Profit by 75%, declares N7.89 billion dividend
News photo The Guardian  - The Bank of Industry (BoI) says it recorded a 75 per cent increase in Profit Before Tax to N61.15 billion in the 2021 financial period.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BoI Grows Profit By 75%, Declares N7.89 Billion Dividend The Street Journal:
BoI Grows Profit By 75%, Declares N7.89 Billion Dividend
BoI grows profit by 75%, declares N7.89 billion dividend Pulse Nigeria:
BoI grows profit by 75%, declares N7.89 billion dividend
BoI increases profit by 75% and declares a dividend of N7.89 billion The News Chronicle:
BoI increases profit by 75% and declares a dividend of N7.89 billion
BoI grows Profit by 75%, declares N7.89 billion dividend News Breakers:
BoI grows Profit by 75%, declares N7.89 billion dividend


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
2 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
5 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari returns from UAE amid uncertainty over amended Electoral Act - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info