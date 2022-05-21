Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello won't step down for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others - Support group
The Punch  - The Rescue Nigeria Mission, a political movement canvassing support for Governor Yahaha Bello of Kogi State to be President in 2023 has said the governor would not step down for any aspirant ahead of the All Progressives Congress primary.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
2 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
5 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari returns from UAE amid uncertainty over amended Electoral Act - The Punch, 13 hours ago
