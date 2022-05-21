Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Security agencies must stop branding actors, civilians as IPOB members – HURIWA
Nigerian Pilot  - Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Saturday, said security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army must stop framing up Nollywood actors and innocent civilians as members of ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

HURIWA warns against branding actors, civilians as IPOB members The Guardian:
HURIWA warns against branding actors, civilians as IPOB members
Security Agencies Must Stop Branding Actors, Civilians As IPOB Members –HURIWA Independent:
Security Agencies Must Stop Branding Actors, Civilians As IPOB Members –HURIWA
HURIWA Warns Against Branding Actors, Civilians As IPOB Members The Street Journal:
HURIWA Warns Against Branding Actors, Civilians As IPOB Members
HURIWA warns against branding actors, civilians as IPOB members News Breakers:
HURIWA warns against branding actors, civilians as IPOB members


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
2 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
5 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari returns from UAE amid uncertainty over amended Electoral Act - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info