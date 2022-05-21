Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports
News photo Channels Television  -   Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite weeks of speculation linking the forward to a move to Real Madrid, according to widespread reports on Saturday. The French World Cup winner has made up his mind to remain faithful to ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
2 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
3 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Bandits release kidnapped Kaduna College of Education students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
