Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: APC Chairman speaks on Tinubu, others, leaving party
Politics Nigeria  - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday said no politician aspiring to be president of Nigeria, or running for other positions under the party, will exit if they fail in their bid later this month.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu, in Benin, promises to replicate Lagos devt. News Diary Online:
2023: Tinubu, in Benin, promises to replicate Lagos devt.
2023: I will replicate Lagos development in Nigeria, says Tinubu Pulse Nigeria:
2023: I will replicate Lagos development in Nigeria, says Tinubu
2023: APC Chairman Speaks On Tinubu, Others Dumping Party Naija News:
2023: APC Chairman Speaks On Tinubu, Others Dumping Party
The delegates and members of the @OfficialAPCNg sang the Asiwaju anthem when presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, went on a consultation visit in Edo State. The primaries of the APC is scheduled to hold at the end of month of May, ... Tosin Adeda :
The delegates and members of the @OfficialAPCNg sang the Asiwaju anthem when presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, went on a consultation visit in Edo State. The primaries of the APC is scheduled to hold at the end of month of May, ...


   More Picks
1 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
2 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
3 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To New UAE President, Seeks Stronger Ties - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Mob overpowered DSS operatives who tried to save Deborah Samuel, says gov Tambuwal - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info