Troops dislodge IPOB members from Imo training camp, kill two
Ripples Nigeria  - Troops of 34 Brigade on Friday dislodged suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from their training camp in Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who ...

14 hours ago
