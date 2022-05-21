Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: My govt will partner Ndigbo to industrialize Nigeria, if elected President — Tambuwal
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2023: My govt will partner Ndigbo to industrialize Nigeria, if elected President — Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Saturday, ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I The Punch:
I'll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria - Tambuwal
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal PM News:
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal News Breakers:
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal Tunde Ednut:
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal Within Nigeria:
I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria – Tambuwal


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Abducted Kano university lecturer regains freedom - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
9 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Landmark Air Quality Declaration To Improve Climate, Health - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info