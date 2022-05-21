Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


First photos from actress Ini Dima Okojie's traditional wedding to her man, Abasi Ene-Obong
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The traditional wedding of actress Ini Dima Okojie and her man, Abasi Ene-Obong, took place in Lagos state today, May 21, and some celebrities were in attendance.

 

See more photos belo

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Ini Dima Okojie, All Smiles As She Gets Married Traditionally Actress, Ini Dima Okojie, on Saturday, married her lover, Abasi Ene-Obong, traditionally. This comes a day after the couple held their civil wedding. The Punch:
Actress, Ini Dima Okojie, All Smiles As She Gets Married Traditionally Actress, Ini Dima Okojie, on Saturday, married her lover, Abasi Ene-Obong, traditionally. This comes a day after the couple held their civil wedding.
Edo beauty🥰 Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie releases her cultural attire for her traditional wedding ceremony. The beautiful bride has tied the knot with her man, Abasi Ene Obong. Mag God bless their home🙏 📸: the.alfe @IniDimaOkojie ( ... Legit:
Edo beauty🥰 Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie releases her cultural attire for her traditional wedding ceremony. The beautiful bride has tied the knot with her man, Abasi Ene Obong. Mag God bless their home🙏 📸: the.alfe @IniDimaOkojie ( ...
Photos from the traditional wedding ceremony of actress Ini-Dima Okojie to her beau Abasi Ene-Obong Gist Reel:
Photos from the traditional wedding ceremony of actress Ini-Dima Okojie to her beau Abasi Ene-Obong


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
2 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
5 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 20 hours ago
8 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari returns from UAE amid uncertainty over amended Electoral Act - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info