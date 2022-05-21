Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1, win record 8th title
Vanguard News  - Lyon saw off Barcelona 3-1 in the UEFA Women's Champions League final played on Saturday to win their 8th title to remain the most...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 CBN refutes statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
2 Nigeria, UAE To Further Extend Bilateral Ties - Buhari - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
3 Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 PSG: Mbappe is not coming – Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid players - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To New UAE President, Seeks Stronger Ties - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Mob overpowered DSS operatives who tried to save Deborah Samuel, says gov Tambuwal - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
