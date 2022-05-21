Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


In Time Of Crisis: Civilian And Soldier, By Wole Soyinka
Sahara Reporters  - Address at the launching of the memorial publication on the late General Ibrahim Attahiru at Ladi Kwale Hall, Abuja on Saturday May 21, 2022

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
In Time Of Crisis: Civilian And Soldier By Wole Soyinka
In time of Crisis:  Civilian and Soldier - P.M. News PM News:
In time of Crisis:  Civilian and Soldier - P.M. News
In time of Crisis:  Civilian and Soldier News Breakers:
In time of Crisis:  Civilian and Soldier


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
2 Unknown assailants abduct man, shoot only son in Anambra - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 No Plan To Replace Naira With Digital Currency, Says CBN - Society Gazette Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 9 hours ago
5 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
6 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 14 hours ago
10 He is coming home: London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju rides into Ghana from Ivory Coast, eats Jollof rice - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info