Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid transfer to sign new PSG mega 3 year deal of £1m per week salary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will be signing a new contract at Parc des Princes just days after it seemed he will be joining Real Madrid.

&

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LaLiga to drag PSG to court after Mbappe snubs Real Madrid Daily Post:
LaLiga to drag PSG to court after Mbappe snubs Real Madrid
Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Signs Three-Year Contract Extension At PSG Complete Sports:
Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Signs Three-Year Contract Extension At PSG
Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Deal, Signs New Three Years Contract With PSG The New Diplomat:
Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Deal, Signs New Three Years Contract With PSG


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Abducted Kano university lecturer regains freedom - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
9 "I'm back in Nigeria to do collabo with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido": Portable brags about his new ambition - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Signs Landmark Air Quality Declaration To Improve Climate, Health - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info