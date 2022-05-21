Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After Announcing Gas Explosion, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Two Boko Haram Suspects In Connection With Kano Incident, Recover Bombs, Weapons
Sahara Reporters  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested two Boko Haram members suspected to have been responsible for the bomb explosion in the Sabongari area of Kano State.
A report by Eons Intelligence claimed that the DSS also recovered ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

