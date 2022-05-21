Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano
News photo Prompt News  - A car loaded with bomb-making devices and sophisticated weapons has been recovered by Kano Police Command. According to PRNigeria, security agencies in some states in the North-west, civilians in Kano have been cooperating with security operatives by ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

