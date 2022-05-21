Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Money doesn?t give you the right to treat people with less any differently.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Davido shared this on his Inststories on Saturday evening, May 21.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Money might get you a fast car... But it doesn Legit:
"Money might get you a fast car... But it doesn't give you the right to treat others with less any differently. Class and decency have no price attached. Be kind." - Davido. Wise words from O.B.O! 📸: @davido (Instagram) #legitpost #legitng #Davido𓃵 ..
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido Yaba Left Online:
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido
Money Does Not Give You The Right To Disrespect Others — Singer Davido Igbere TV News:
Money Does Not Give You The Right To Disrespect Others — Singer Davido
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido
“Money does not give you the right to disrespect others” The Dabigal Blog:
“Money does not give you the right to disrespect others”
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido Naija Parrot:
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido
“Money does not give you the right to disrespect others” — Singer Davido Gbextra Online Portal:
“Money does not give you the right to disrespect others” — Singer Davido
Money Doesn’t Give You The Right To Treat Others With Less Differently-Singer, Davido Naija on Point:
Money Doesn’t Give You The Right To Treat Others With Less Differently-Singer, Davido
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido See Naija:
Money does not give you the right to disrespect others — Singer Davido
Money Doesn’t Give You The Right To Treat People With Less Any Differently - Davido Speaks Tori News:
Money Doesn’t Give You The Right To Treat People With Less Any Differently - Davido Speaks


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
2 Evil, politics will not divide Nigeria – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 NEMA receives 129 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Money doesn?t give you the right to treat people with less any differently. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward - News Break, 9 hours ago
9 Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info