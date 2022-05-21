Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Needs Tested, Trusted Leader To Succeed Buhari – Ken Nnamani
Leadership  - A former Senate President and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Ken Nnamani, has declared that the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari must be a tested and trusted leader.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I want to be president – Ken Nnamani – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Why I want to be president – Ken Nnamani – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Why I want to be President of Nigeria – Ken Nnamani News Diary Online:
2023: Why I want to be President of Nigeria – Ken Nnamani
2023: Why I want to be Nigeria’s president — Ken Nnamani The Eagle Online:
2023: Why I want to be Nigeria’s president — Ken Nnamani


   More Picks
1 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
2 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
3 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Bandits release kidnapped Kaduna College of Education students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Maverick Politician, Arthur Nzeribe Laid To Rest [PHOTO] - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info