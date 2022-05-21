Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How I got N4.5m from fans on birthday — BBNaija Beatrice
The Punch  - A former Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) housemate, Beatrice Nwaji, celebrated her birthday during the week. Aside from getting many well wishes on social media, she also got cash gifts of about N4.5m from her fans.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

