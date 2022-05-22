Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: You’re already on board, Emir of Kastina assures Osinbajo
News photo Prompt News  - The Emir of Kastina, Dr Abdulmuminin Usman, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has got the experience needed to effectively steer Nigeria as president. The traditional [...]
15 hours ago
