Australia Election: Meet Australia’s New Prime Miniter Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese leads Labor to Australian election victory Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s next prime minister after leading the Labor Party to its Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaAnthony Albanese leads Labor to Australian election victory Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s next prime minister after leading the Labor Party to its Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 99%