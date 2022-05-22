Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'll stabilise Nigeria in six months, Anyim vows
News photo The Punch  - Former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Anyim Pius Anyim, has stated that he will stabilise Nigeria

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’ll Stabilise Nigeria In Six Months, Anyim Vows Information Nigeria:
I’ll Stabilise Nigeria In Six Months, Anyim Vows
I’ll stabilise Nigeria in six months if elected president — Anyim Pius Anyim Nigerian Eye:
I’ll stabilise Nigeria in six months if elected president — Anyim Pius Anyim
Presidential Hopeful, Anyim Pius Anyim Reveals Plans As President News Break:
Presidential Hopeful, Anyim Pius Anyim Reveals Plans As President
I’ll stabilise Nigeria in six months, Anyim vows News Breakers:
I’ll stabilise Nigeria in six months, Anyim vows


   More Picks
1 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
2 NEMA receives 129 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Money doesn?t give you the right to treat people with less any differently. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
6 UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1, win record 8th title - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward - News Break, 12 hours ago
10 Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info