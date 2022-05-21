Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance



 Similar News

Presidency Officials: Electoral Act Amendment Bill Yet to be Signed by Buhari This Day:
Presidency Officials: Electoral Act Amendment Bill Yet to be Signed by Buhari
Portable acquires another automobile The Nation:
Portable acquires another automobile
Under the new total ban of motorcycles, passengers and riders will be arrested and prosecuted - Lagos police command says Linda Ikeji Blog:
Under the new total ban of motorcycles, passengers and riders will be arrested and prosecuted - Lagos police command says
ALLEGED BLASPHEMY: Two shot, properties destroyed as mob searches for Bauchi lady Vanguard News:
ALLEGED BLASPHEMY: Two shot, properties destroyed as mob searches for Bauchi lady
Party primaries: Elect candidates with Southern Kaduna Daily Post:
Party primaries: Elect candidates with Southern Kaduna's interest - SOKAPU youth wing to delegates
Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, One Person Confirmed Dead Sahara Reporters:
Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, One Person Confirmed Dead
Boomplay Unveils Rap Cypher Challenge ‘’#PassTheMic’’ Leadership:
Boomplay Unveils Rap Cypher Challenge ‘’#PassTheMic’’
Priest suspended for joining Benue governorship race Daily Trust:
Priest suspended for joining Benue governorship race
2023: Presidential aspirant, Ajadi Olufemi, visits Ooni of Ife, seeks support, prayers Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Presidential aspirant, Ajadi Olufemi, visits Ooni of Ife, seeks support, prayers
Klopp: Liverpool Will Challenge Man City More Intensely Next Season Complete Sports:
Klopp: Liverpool Will Challenge Man City More Intensely Next Season
Jonathan wants Nigerian govt Premium Times:
Jonathan wants Nigerian govt's arbitration cases held in Nigeria, not UK
Looks like the lion ripped his fingers off. Yaba Left Online:
Looks like the lion ripped his fingers off.
Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward News Break:
Gov. Soludo Confirms Beheading Of Anambra Lawmaker, Stakes N10m Reward
IPOB Insists Pastor Kumuyi Must Shelve Aba Deeper Life Crusade Because Of Insecurity In South East Region Global Upfront:
IPOB Insists Pastor Kumuyi Must Shelve Aba Deeper Life Crusade Because Of Insecurity In South East Region
Naija News:
'Now, It's Time And I'm Here To Spank You Thoroughly' - Tonto Dikeh Dares Kemi Olunloyo As She Storms Lagos To Arrest Her
Watch Emmanuel Gist Reel:
Watch Emmanuel's priceless reaction as he receives N13M cheque from fans as birthday gift (Video)


   More Picks
1 No Plan To Replace Naira With Digital Currency, Says CBN - Society Gazette Nigeria, 17 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Unknown assailants abduct man, shoot only son in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
6 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
7 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
8 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info