Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


25-yr-old teacher arrested for defiling his 13-yr-old student The police in Ogun State has arrested a primary school teacher, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, for allegedly d@filing a 13-year-old girl in his class in Ago Iwoye area of state.
Instablog 9ja  - 25-yr-old teacher arrested for defiling his 13-yr-old student

The police in Ogun State has arrested a primary school teacher, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, for allegedly d@filing a 13-year-old girl in his class in Ago Iwoye area of state.

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 No Plan To Replace Naira With Digital Currency, Says CBN - Society Gazette Nigeria, 18 hours ago
2 Tinubu at Oba of Benin’s palace promises to replicate Lagos development in Nigeria if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Unknown assailants abduct man, shoot only son in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Youths rampage as Christian girl escapes lynching in Bauchi - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Vehicle Loaded With Explosives, Sophisticated Weapons Intercepted In Kano - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
6 Mbappe Chooses To Stay At PSG, Snubs Real Madrid – Reports - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
7 Friends console heartbroken lady as she cries non-stop for weeks (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
8 Some Extremists Planning To Cause Chaos During May 22 Nationwide Protest For Deborah Samuel — Christian Association, CAN Alerts Churches - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 ASUU gives update on strike after FG's payment of arrears - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 OPPO Nigeria launches Unlimited Me, in Portrait Campaign to officially unveil Reno 7, its flagship smartphone - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info