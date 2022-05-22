Audit query: Reps Committee probes NPA over non-remittance of multi-million dollars revenue

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Update: Four Killed, Five Injured In Collapsed 3-Storey Building In Lagos - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Police engage dare devil kidnappers and armed robbers in shootout in Delta, kill 10 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija: Why I regret participating in reality show- Angel Smith - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
PDP To Go Ahead With Primaries As Scheduled For Sunday, May 22 - Channels Television,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Anambra lawmaker’s beheading shows lawlessness spreading in Nigeria – Shehu Sani - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
IPOB not good for us, they lie to our people – Gov Umahi warns, gives reason - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
Landlord, gateman kill four-year-old, remove private part, others in Niger - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Accommodation seeker flees with three children in Rivers, mother distraught - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Visually impaired lovers wed in Anambra state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu - The Guardian,
17 hours ago