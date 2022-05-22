Audit query: Reps Committee probes NPA over non-remittance of multi-million dollars revenue

Audit query: Reps Committee probes NPA over non-remittance of multi-million dollars revenue



The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has commenced an investigation into the multi-million dollars debt owed ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAudit query: Reps Committee probes NPA over non-remittance of multi-million dollars revenueThe House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has commenced an investigation into the multi-million dollars debt owed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%