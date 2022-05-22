Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu: If I Am Elected President, Edo Will Become As Beautiful As Lagos
News photo Information Nigeria  - Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, who is running for president of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that if elected, he can make Edo state as “beautiful” as Lagos. He made th…

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

